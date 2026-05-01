Ethiopia's Energy, AI Push Key to Economic Boom, Says French Envoy

Addis Ababa — Renewable energy and artificial intelligence are the impressive drivers of Ethiopia's rapid economic transformation, according to France's Ambassador Alexis Lamek.

The Ambassador told the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) that Ethiopia is extremely impressive when it comes to energy.

"Literally all electricity here is carbon-free, produced with almost no carbon footprint, and that's really something I want to commend," Ambassador Lamek stated, stressing Ethiopia's global leadership in sustainable and renewable power production.

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According to him, ongoing grid renovation projects, backed by France and the European Union, aim at expanding local access and increasing exports to neighboring countries.

"In today's world, putting in place such a clean electricity production is, of course, very important. But, how can Ethiopia export this energy to countries in the region? It's already the case, but it can be even more--it can be strengthened," he noted.

These efforts, Ambassador Lamek said, will solidify Ethiopia's role as a regional energy hub.

Pointing at the other driver of the economy, he said the nation's Artificial Intelligence Institute that is led by top experts and prioritized by the government is also commendable.

"When it comes to Artificial Intelligence, you have a very impressive institute headed by very impressive people. (And) you have a very committed government on those issues."

The Ambassador emphasized the nurturing of startups as key to future giants. "I think it's important to provide support for startups who work on that field and who are going to be the great companies of tomorrow. Startups need to be supported", he underscored.