Somalia: UK Somaliland Alliance Condemns Antisemitic Attack in London, Expresses Solidarity

London — The UK Somaliland Alliance (UKSLA) on Wednesday strongly condemned what it described as a "brutal antisemitic terrorist attack" targeting members of the Jewish community in Golders Green, expressing solidarity with victims and calling for unity against rising hate.

In a statement, the group said it was "appalled" by the attack, which it said targeted individuals going about their daily lives in a residential area known for its long-standing traditions of community and coexistence.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, Shloime Rand and Moshe Shine, their families, and all those affected in this horrific attack," the statement said.

Golders Green, a north London district with a significant Jewish population, has historically been viewed as a symbol of religious harmony. UKSLA said the incident was not only an attack on a specific community but also on the broader principle that people in Britain should be able to live free from fear.

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"As British-Somalilanders, we stand in unwavering solidarity with our Jewish neighbours across the United Kingdom," the organization said, adding that no community should feel unsafe "because of who they are or what they believe."

The group noted ongoing police investigations into the incident, including reports regarding the suspect's background. It cautioned that facts must be fully established but said the attack underscored concerns about a wider climate of antisemitism and extremist rhetoric.

UKSLA also urged political leaders, including those beyond Britain, to take responsibility for confronting inflammatory language and to "unequivocally denounce" antisemitism and related forms of hate.

The statement comes amid growing concern in the United Kingdom over a reported rise in antisemitic incidents in recent months, prompting calls from community leaders and advocacy groups for stronger action to address hate crimes.

The UK Somaliland Alliance said it remains committed to working with communities nationwide to counter antisemitism and promote social cohesion.

"This incident is a painful reminder that antisemitism is not abstract; it has real and devastating consequences," the statement said. "We will continue to stand with the Jewish community, alongside others, to ensure Britain remains a place where no one is forced to live in fear."

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)