Uganda: Janet Museveni Celebrates 40-Year Impact of UWESO, Calls for Continued Investment in Vulnerable Children

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, has reflected on the four-decade journey of the Uganda Women's Effort to Save Orphans (UWESO), noting that the organisation began with a group of committed Ugandan women responding to the plight of vulnerable children affected by conflict, poverty, and HIV/AIDS.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa at the UWESO Annual General Assembly 2026 held at the Office of the President Conference Hall, Ms Museveni observed that what started as a simple yet courageous decision to act has grown into a powerful national movement that continues to transform lives across generations.

Calling for continued action, Ms Museveni emphasised the need for intentional investment in empowering children and caregivers through education, skills development, and strong value systems, enabling them to lead purposeful and productive lives.

Ms Museveni further expressed encouragement at the progress UWESO has made in promoting self-sustenance at the community level, particularly through empowering caregivers and strengthening local structures to ensure long-term impact.

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She also commended UWESO's leadership, founders, and partners for their unwavering commitment to the cause, urging sustained collaboration in building the capacity, character, and confidence of Uganda's next generation.

"Together, we must remain steadfast in building the capacity, character, and confidence of Uganda's next generation," the message read.

In his personal remarks, Tayebwa conveyed appreciation to the First Lady and the visionary leaders who worked alongside her to build an organisation that has had a lasting positive impact across generations and in all corners of the country.

He also noted a personal milestone, stating that he had enrolled as a member of UWESO and proudly received his membership card during the Assembly.

"I did not leave as I arrived: I enrolled and proudly received my UWESO membership card today," he said.