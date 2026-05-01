Uganda: Govt Launches Inter-Ministerial Committee to Streamline Migration Governance

Government has launched a new coordination framework aimed at strengthening migration governance and harmonising all related interventions under a single national structure.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting in Kampala, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu, announced the operationalisation of the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee on Migration (IMTCM), describing it as a central mechanism for coordinating migration-related matters in the country.

"This Committee is therefore the recognized and official platform through which migration-related interventions, support, and engagements should be coordinated," Lt. Gen. Musanyufu said.

The committee, established under the National Migration Policy approved by Cabinet, brings together Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to coordinate planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting on migration issues.

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Musanyufu noted that migration has become a complex, cross-cutting phenomenon affecting key sectors including labour, security, trade, health and education, requiring what he termed a "whole-of-government approach." He highlighted emerging migration dynamics such as labour mobility, refugee flows, urban migration and climate-induced displacement.

He said the new structure is expected to address long-standing challenges including duplication of efforts, weak data systems, and uncoordinated programming across institutions.

The government also directed development partners and civil society organisations to align migration-related support with the new framework to enhance coherence, accountability and national ownership.

The IMTCM will operate under the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and is aligned with national development priorities, including the National Development Plan IV and Uganda Vision 2040.

Officials say the initiative marks a shift towards structured coordination and results-oriented implementation of Uganda's migration agenda.