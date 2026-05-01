Uganda: Museveni Launches Uganda's First Anti-Tick Vaccine

President Museveni has commissioned Uganda's first locally developed anti-tick vaccine, marking a major milestone in efforts to combat tick-borne diseases affecting livestock.

The vaccine was launched at the National Livestock Resources Research Institute in Namulonge, Nansana Municipality, alongside a production facility established under a Shs170 billion government investment.

Speaking at the event, President Museveni described ticks as a long-standing challenge in cattle-keeping areas such as Sheema, Kajara and parts of Kashari, where farmers continue to incur losses despite the absence of tsetse flies.

He said the new vaccine offers a safer and more sustainable alternative to acaricides, which he noted are toxic and lose effectiveness over time.

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"The cow now kills the tick," he said, highlighting the innovation behind the vaccine.

The President also reiterated his commitment to strengthening Uganda's science sector, proposing tax incentives for scientists similar to those extended to security personnel. He further pledged continued government support and confirmed plans to provide Shs600 billion requested by the National Agricultural Research Organisation to establish a vaccine research hub.

The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, said the project dates back to 2022 when scientists first presented their proposal, and commended government support that led to its successful development.

State Minister for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama noted that sustained investment in livestock has contributed to growth in dairy farming and an increase in livestock numbers.

The Director General of NARO, Yonah Baguma, described the launch as both a scientific and economic breakthrough. He said the vaccine is expected to protect Uganda's estimated 16 million cattle while reducing reliance on imported vaccines and acaricides.

According to Dr. Baguma, the facility has the capacity to produce up to 36 million doses annually, with current output standing at about 3 million doses per month. So far, 1.5 million doses have been produced, with demand already emerging from neighbouring countries.

He added that the project has created hundreds of jobs and positions Uganda as a potential regional hub for veterinary vaccine production.

The vaccine, branded NAROVAC-ATV1, is a recombinant product developed using antigens (Subolesin) derived from local tick species. It is administered to cattle from one month old, with three initial doses given on day 0, day 30 and day 180, providing protection for up to one year, followed by annual booster doses.

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The Executive Director of the National Drug Authority, David Nahamya, confirmed that the manufacturing plant meets required standards, noting that the authority provided technical oversight throughout the development process.

Farmers involved in early trials have reported positive results, including reduced tick infestations and lower treatment costs. The vaccine is expected to retail at about Shs10,000, making it accessible to many livestock farmers.

The development is expected to significantly reduce the cost of tick control, cut dependence on acaricides, and boost productivity in Uganda's livestock sector.