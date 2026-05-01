South Africa: IFP Ready to Fight and Win As Local Government Election Date Is Set

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) welcomes the official proclamation of the 2026 Local Government Elections with South Africans set to go to the polls on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

The long-awaited announcement provides much-needed certainty for political parties and independent candidates alike, allowing for the finalisation of critical processes such as candidate selection, manifesto development, and compliance with Electoral Commission deadlines.

These elections are not merely procedural--they are decisive. They present a critical opportunity for the IFP to consolidate and expand its growing footprint across municipalities, while strengthening its position as a credible, people-centred alternative in local governance.

We call on all eligible citizens to take responsibility for the future of their communities by ensuring they are registered to vote. Voter registration will take place over the weekend of 20-21 June 2026, and we urge voters not to delay, but to also make use of IEC offices and online platforms to register.

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The IFP has already begun mobilising communities across the country and is intensifying its campaign to present South Africans with a clear, compelling choice--one rooted in our proven track record of clean governance, responsive leadership, and effective service delivery. Our values of Ubuntu/Botho remain central to our approach, fostering mutual respect and accountability between leaders and the communities they serve.

As the election season gathers momentum, it is clear that these elections will be fiercely contested across municipalities and metros. The IFP stands ready.

Recent by-election results have reaffirmed growing public confidence in the IFP, with 47 ward victories secured since the 2021 Local Government Elections. This is a clear signal that South Africans are turning to the IFP as a trusted vehicle for change.

We firmly believe that only the IFP has the leadership, experience, and integrity to restore functionality to struggling municipalities, revive service delivery, and rebuild public trust in local government.

Finally, we call on all political parties to uphold the principles of political tolerance, respect, and peaceful engagement throughout the election period.

Issued by:

Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Enquiries:

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Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media & Communications Officer

082 866 4029