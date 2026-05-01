South Africa: Ministers Commit to Clearing Military Veterans' Housing Backlog By 2029

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga have committed to eradicate the housing backlog affecting military veterans by 2029.

The undertaking was made during a recent engagement with community members and housing beneficiaries, including military veterans, the elderly, destitute and child-headed household in the uMshwathi Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

The visit formed part of government's service delivery programme, which included the handover of houses to military veterans and title deeds to beneficiaries of fully subsidised housing.

In her address, Motshekga acknowledged delays in delivering houses to military veterans. She informed the community that President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Ministers to prioritise the completion of existing projects, particularly the military veterans' housing backlog.

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The Ministers have directed provinces to verify all bona fide military veterans in need of housing. In KwaZulu-Natal, 490 veterans have so far been confirmed as requiring housing, with processes underway to expedite delivery.

"Together with Minister Simelane, we shall endeavour to do our best to finish what we can during this term of office. Military veterans sacrificed their lives and families so that we can have a free and democratic South Africa, and they should be honoured," Motshekga said.

The community engagement took place as South Africa commemorates Freedom Month, which marks the country's transition from the apartheid regime to a free, democratic country. It is in commemoration of the first democratic elections on 27 April 1994.

At the event, the Ministers handed over houses to military veterans and 500 title deeds to qualifying beneficiaries.

The houses form part of the uMshwathi Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP), which isexpected to deliver 2 922 housing units. The development includes Breaking New Ground (BNG) houses, First Home Finance opportunities, social housing and units dedicated to military veterans.

To date, 744 units have been completed and handed over.

The Ministers were accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, uMshwathi Local Municipality Executive Mayor Mandla Zondi, and uMgungundlovu District Municipality Executive Mayor Mzi Zuma.

eThekwini commended for flood recovery housing efforts

Meanwhile, Simelane commended the provincial government and the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality for their concerted efforts in providing permanent housing to victims of the devastating 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods.

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During a visit to Cornubia, under Operation Siyahlola, the Minister said 113 housing units are nearing completion and expected to be handed over to the beneficiaries in May 2026.

"I take comfort [in the fact] that the procurement process to appoint contractors to build 976 units is at an advanced stage. We challenge those appointed to deliver on time, within budget and quality," Simelane said.

A total of 1 200 families are expected to benefit from the project, which is scheduled for completion in June this year.