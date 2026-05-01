South Africa: Officials At Nelspruit Correctional Centre 'Too Relaxed' for the Environment

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services expressed its concern over dilapidated infrastructure, poor adherence to protocols, and what it described as "relaxed" attitude which was displayed by officials at the Nelspruit Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga Province.

The committee noted all these when it visited the centre yesterday as part of its week-long oversight visit programme in the province. The visit at the centre marked the beginning of the oversight programme where Members of the committee expressed serious concern about what they characterised as a laid-back approach by officials, particularly regarding compliance with established procedures.

The committee began with a walkabout at the facility to see whether the condition of the facility regarding, among other things, living conditions of inmates and the state of infrastructure, depicts in practical terms, what the facility management presents to the committee when it is required to do so at stipulated regular times for accountability to Parliament as dictated by the constitutional oversight mandate of Parliament.

Members of the committee visited several areas of the facility, including the kitchen, medical unit, remand detainee section, female section, male sentenced offenders' section, staff accommodation and the education facility.

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Committee Chairperson Ms Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng said Members observed officials standing doing nothing some on their cellphones, drinking coffee in corridors and eating at a time when they were expected to be unlocking sections for the committee's visit. She further noted that some officials appeared uncertain when reprimanded, and that an offender was seen moving around unescorted. "We are very observant. This facility is too relaxed to be a correctional facility," said Ms Ramolobeng.

At the start of the 7th Parliament, the committee resolved to intensify outbound oversight visits to correctional facilities across the country. To date, it has visited facilities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, parts of the Western Cape and Limpopo.

Ms Ramolobeng said such visits are aimed at equipping Members of Parliament with a deeper understanding of conditions and operations within correctional centres, while also enabling direct engagement with officials on the ground. This, she said, strengthens Parliament's oversight role and enhances Members' ability to hold the Executive accountable.

On the condition of the facility, the Chairperson noted that while it was generally clean, it was significantly dilapidated. "We observed paint peeling off walls, leaking roofs and, in one kitchen, a section of the roof that was blown off by the wind. This was repaired using offender labour, and we continue to encourage the department to utilise offender labour wherever possible," she said.

Ms Ramolobeng also raised concern about the high number of inmates declared as state patients in both male and female sections who are awaiting placement by the Department of Health in appropriate facilities. "We will write to the Department of Health to expedite the placement of state patients at Nelspruit, particularly in light of the current conditions we have observed," she said.

Committee Member Mr Janho Engelbrecht echoed the concern, particularly regarding inmates declared state patients through the courts, and called for improved interdepartmental coordination with the Department of Health.

The Chairperson further highlighted concerns about staffing, noting that approximately 19 funded posts remain vacant at the facility and that several management positions are filled in an acting capacity. "These vacancies must be filled urgently, particularly as most are funded posts," she said.

She also expressed concern about the number of officials placed on precautionary suspension or transferred pending investigations, including six officials alleged to have attempted to smuggle contraband into the facility.

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"We have consistently emphasised that where officials are implicated in smuggling contraband, criminal cases must be opened," she said.

Committee Member Mr Sam Moela supported this view, noting apparent weaknesses in consequence management. "I am specifically referring to officials found to have brought contraband into facilities. We need decisive action. In one cell we visited, we saw dagga seeds on a bed and detected the smell of burnt toilet paper, which is often used to mask odours," he said.

Committee Member Mr Erald Cloete added that transferring officials following allegations is not sufficient. "Why are they not being criminally charged?" he enquired.

The committee's oversight programme continues today with visits to the Standerton and Middelburg Correctional Centres.