Somalia: Three Civilians Killed in Somalia Eviction Clash in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — At least three civilians were killed on Thursday during a brief clash in the Hamar Jajab district of Somalia's capital after tensions erupted over a government-led eviction operation, officials and witnesses said.

The confrontation broke out in the "Waa Yaabee" neighbourhood, where Somali police were carrying out an operation linked to the removal of residents from disputed land.

The situation escalated into violence when gunfire was exchanged during the demolition process, involving police units and officers reportedly stationed in the area, according to witnesses.

Residents said the incident resulted in the deaths of three civilians -- an elderly man, a woman, and her daughter -- who were caught in the crossfire.

Local residents expressed anger and grief, calling for an immediate halt to forced evictions and urging authorities to take responsibility for the deaths.

The Somali government has not yet issued an official statement on the incident. Investigations are expected.