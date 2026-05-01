Somalia: Three Civilians Killed in Somalia Eviction Clash in Mogadishu

30 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — At least three civilians were killed on Thursday during a brief clash in the Hamar Jajab district of Somalia's capital after tensions erupted over a government-led eviction operation, officials and witnesses said.

The confrontation broke out in the "Waa Yaabee" neighbourhood, where Somali police were carrying out an operation linked to the removal of residents from disputed land.

The situation escalated into violence when gunfire was exchanged during the demolition process, involving police units and officers reportedly stationed in the area, according to witnesses.

Residents said the incident resulted in the deaths of three civilians -- an elderly man, a woman, and her daughter -- who were caught in the crossfire.

Local residents expressed anger and grief, calling for an immediate halt to forced evictions and urging authorities to take responsibility for the deaths.

The Somali government has not yet issued an official statement on the incident. Investigations are expected.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.