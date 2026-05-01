South Africa: Two Dead, Multiple Injured in Eastern Cape Crash - South African News Briefs - May 1, 2026

Two Killed as Taxi and Bakkie Collide

A tragic head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bakkie on the N2 near Sibangweni Village outside Mthatha has claimed two lives, reports SABC News. Nineteen people were injured, some with critical injuries. Both vehicles burst into flames after the crash. Residents of the village and motorists rushed to pull people out of the wreckage. According to eyewitness Abongile Ngozi, some of the victims also suffered burn wounds.

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Parties Gear Up for November Local Elections

Political parties are intensifying preparations for the upcoming local government elections following the announcement of the official poll date, reports EWN. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that this year's municipal elections will be held on Wednesday, the 4th of November. Parties now have only five months to finalise their election campaigns, with predictions that more municipalities will fall under coalition governments. Action SA's Michael Beaumont called on citizens to vote, criticising the current state of local governance. Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana described the elections as a crucial opportunity to restore effective municipal leadership and service delivery.

Northern Cape on Alert Amid Severe Storms

Northern Cape residents and motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution amid severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, reports SABC News. The South African Police Service said that the severe weather poses serious risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and persons with disabilities. Residents were advised to stay vigilant and avoid flooded areas. Drivers were advised not to attempt to cross flooded bridges or waterways.

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