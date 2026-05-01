Kenya: Ruto to Lead Labour Day Celebrations in Vihiga

1 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto is expected to lead the Nation in marking the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the government, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has completed all logistical arrangements.

"I'm pleased to report that we are fully ready to host the nation," he said, adding that all key arrangements had been put in place to ensure a successful celebration.

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The Labour Day event is marked annually to honour workers and recognise their contribution to national development.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said over the weekend that unions are pushing for the pay rise to cushion workers against the rising fuel prices, the cost of transport, food and other basic goods.

"If the prices of fuel and petroleum products go up, we, as workers' representatives, are left with no option but to negotiate for better salaries. And that is what we are doing. Right now we are negotiating for a salary increase, and we are hopeful that the President will increase salaries during this year's Labour Day," he said.

Mutua invited Kenyans from across the country to attend the celebrations, saying the event will provide an opportunity to reflect on the dignity of labour and the role of workers in driving economic growth.

This year's celebrations because it is the first time government officials, labour leaders, and workers from various sectors will be convening away from the capital city in a show of unity and recognition of the country's workforce.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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