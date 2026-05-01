South Africa: Cape Town Struggles to Relocate Khayelitsha Families Living On Sinkholes

City warns against filling holes with debris but residents say they cannot live with open sinkholes

The City of Cape Town says it is "working urgently to assist" families affected by sink holes caused by a collapsing sewer pipe in the informal SST section of Town Two, Khayelitsha.

The City has relocated 32 families but is still "exploring" "alternative accommodation options" for 11 remaining families.

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In the meanwhile, mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien has urged residents "not to throw or fill any open water and sewer infrastructure with any material as this will worsen the situation".

He said, "Filling open trenches with bricks will likely exacerbate the issues around the collapsed sewer as these materials, along with other debris, will cause further blockages and damage to the sewer system. This will result in delays in repairs and use of additional resources, all of which can be avoided."

But community leader Mzikazi Twani said, "The residents can't live with the sinkholes because they smell. They are awaiting relocation, but they don't get any updates."

Twani says residents with jobs can afford cement, but unemployed people are filling the holes with sand.

When GroundUp visited the area on Wednesday, labourers were busy at a shack filling a sinkhole. China Mthimkhulu, one of the workers, said, "We entered the sinkhole, stuffed it with bricks, and placed cement mixed with concrete ... While we were working inside the hole, a section of the floor caved in and the sinkhole widened."

"I'm scared to sleep here," said Lindiwe Sigidi, who rents the shack. "My bed is standing next to the hole."

Grade 12 learner Zusakhe Ndlela said at her home the floor cracked beneath her and she had to be pulled out of the hole.

Badroodien appealed to residents not to build their structures on top of water and sanitation infrastructure.

He said sewer repair work in Lansdowne Road informal settlement should be completed in the next weeks, but for the SST section, approvals are still pending before a contractor can be deployed.