Kenya: Emergency Teams Deployed After Flash Floods Hit Nairobi, Moyale

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1 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Heavy downpours across parts of Kenya have triggered flash floods, leaving motorists stranded, and fears of missing persons, according tothe Kenya Red Cross.

Rising water levels were reported along Mombasa Road near the Eastern Bypass, where sections of the highway became flooded, disrupting traffic and raising safety concerns for motorists.

The National Police Service has urged drivers to exercise caution as emergency teams monitor the situation.

In Mukuru kwa Njenga, one of Nairobi's densely populated informal settlements, there are unconfirmed reports of missing persons and households cut off by floodwaters.

Kenya Red Cross teams from Nairobi have been dispatched to assess the situation and coordinate potential rescue operations.

Flash flooding was also reported near T-Mall along Lang'ata Road, where a vehicle was trapped in a ditch with occupants inside.

Emergency responders successfully evacuated all individuals, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, in Kajiado County, three individuals were rescued after their lorry became trapped in floodwaters from the swollen Kandisi River along Magadi Road. The swift response prevented what could have escalated into a more serious incident.

Further north, flash floods have also been reported in Moyale, Marsabit County, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing rains.

The Kenya Red Cross says it remains on high alert and ready to deploy search and rescue teams as needed.

The government yesterday urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and avoid crossing flooded roads or rivers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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