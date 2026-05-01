South Africa: Red Ants Destroy Mamelodi Shacks and Ruin Small Businesses

City of Tshwane officials and the Red Ants completely tore down homes at the Mamelodi Hostel without giving proper warning.

The city claims residents broke building laws, but angry community members say officials unfairly targeted them and destroyed their furniture.

Families at the Mamelodi Hostel have lost their homes and their businesses.

On 28 April 2026, the Red Ants moved into the hostel with the South African Police Service and Metro Police. They worked with the City of Tshwane to tear down shacks and small business structures.

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The destruction has cut off income for many families who already struggle with poverty and unemployment.

Khomotso Ramatsetse lived at the Matala Hostel in Mamelodi East for two years. She shared a shack with her two sisters before officials destroyed it.

She said they received an unstamped letter in January 2026 but were not ready for the demolition.

"They broke everything including our furniture, we did not pack or prepare," she said. "The councillor said we must rebuild our shack, there was too much damage."

Residents say the city is acting unfairly. They are angry that the government spent over R64-million building other shack structures in the area without speaking to the community.

They say those structures are falling apart and attract unsafe activities. Residents are also worried the materials contain asbestos, which can make people sick.

The SebataKgomo Civil Movement wrote a letter to the City of Tshwane. The group wants the city to stop the demolitions and give people safe houses.

But the city says it is doing nothing wrong.

Aaron Maluleka is the Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements in Tshwane. He said the city is simply enforcing its building laws.

"Any structure found to be in contravention of these by-laws may be subject to enforcement action, including demolition," Maluleka said.

He said the city follows the law, gives people notice, and acts consistently across all seven regions.