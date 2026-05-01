Ethiopian Group CEO Says Airlines Will Continue Advancing Ethiopia's Dev't Goals

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has successfully navigated challenging periods over the past eight decades while continuing to promote global connectivity, advance Ethiopia's development agenda, boost tourism, and serve as a hub for international institutions, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, said.

Speaking at an event commemorating the airline's 80th anniversary, the CEO noted that the airline's current strength is the result of decades of growth and achievement.

"What began as a single flight to Cairo has since expanded into a global network of 145 destinations across five continents," he said.

According to him, the airline has been honestly serving and helping Ethiopia to become a tourism destination through connecting the country to the world and promoting Ethiopia's positive image.

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Ethiopian Airlines has also played a role in positioning Ethiopia as the headquarters of the African Union and other regional and international organizations, Mesfin stated.

The CEO revealed that Ethiopian Airlines currently operates 147 modern aircraft, including Boeing 787, Dreamliners and Airbus A350 aircraft.

Moreover, the airline has created jobs for more than 21,000 internationally competent Ethiopian professionals and carries over 20 million passengers annually.

Furthermore, the airline has earned international recognition for service quality and is building a major new airport intended to serve as a model for Africa--while becoming a source of pride for Ethiopians and Africans alike.

"These achievements were made despite major obstacles, including wars, government transitions, and global pandemic," the CEO recalled.

During the reform period, Ethiopian Airlines has delivered 74 new aircraft and increased its fleet by 47 percent, and has ordered an additional 117 aircraft to support future expansion.

According to Mesfin, passenger numbers have doubled, annual revenue increased by 120 percent, and profits tripled. Employee numbers rose by 70 percent, resulting in 13,541 additional jobs, while passenger totals grew from 9 million to 25 million.

The airline also built the Skylight Hotel, a five-star property with 1,000 beds, during the reform period.