Kenya: Court Dismisses Case Against Earthbanc in Kenya Project Dispute

1 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Eldoret — The High Court in Eldoret has dismissed a case filed by Green Planet Initiative 2050 Foundation against Earthbanc AB over a contractual dispute linked to the Regeneration Kenya Project.

The court ruled in favour of Earthbanc and its subsidiary Earthtree Company Limited, rejecting all claims and reliefs sought by the plaintiff and ordering it to pay legal costs.

In its judgment, the court said the case lacked merit and legal basis, adding that a party that fails to meet its contractual obligations cannot enforce the agreement.

The dispute arose after the contractor's engagement in the project was terminated in April 2025 following concerns over compliance and performance standards.

Court records also indicated that no payments were owed to the plaintiff, effectively closing the matter.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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