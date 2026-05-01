Egypt's A15 Records Ninth Exit With Viral Wave Sale

A15 said it has exited its investment in Viral Wave following its acquisition by PopArabia, marking the firm's ninth exit.

Viral Wave, founded in 2023 and spun out of ARPUPlus, provides digital music distribution, YouTube management and monetisation services across global streaming platforms. The company manages a catalogue with more than 55 billion streams and works with regional artists across the Middle East and North Africa.

Under the deal, Viral Wave will operate as PopArabia's distribution and label services division. Its Egypt-based team will be integrated into PopArabia's regional operations, expanding capabilities in artist services and digital monetisation.

The transaction also strengthens the regional footprint of Reservoir Media, which partners with PopArabia in the MENA region. The acquisition supports growth in music distribution and rights management across emerging markets.

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A15 said its exits span sectors including fintech, media and enterprise services, reflecting its focus on early-stage investments and venture building across the region.

Key Takeaways

The acquisition highlights the growing value of digital music infrastructure in emerging markets. As streaming platforms expand across MENA, companies that manage distribution, rights and monetisation are becoming central to the industry. Viral Wave's model focuses on aggregating content and ensuring artists are paid across platforms such as YouTube and streaming services, areas where fragmentation has historically limited revenue capture. For investors, this creates exposure to recurring revenue streams tied to content consumption rather than one-time transactions. The deal also shows how venture-backed companies in the region are reaching liquidity events through strategic acquisitions rather than public listings. A15's ninth exit reflects a maturing venture ecosystem where early-stage investors can build and scale companies before selling to larger regional or global players. For PopArabia and Reservoir, the acquisition adds operational capacity and strengthens control over distribution channels, which is key in a market where local content is growing but infrastructure remains uneven. The integration of teams across Egypt and the Gulf also points to a more regional approach to scaling digital platforms.