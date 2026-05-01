Egypt's Sinai.AI Raises $1.45m to Build AI-Powered Book Platform

Sinai.ai has raised $1.45 million in a pre-seed round to develop an artificial intelligence platform that transforms books into interactive formats. The round was led by KAUST Innovation Ventures and DisrupTech Ventures, with participation from Maza Ventures, YOUXEL Ventures and angel investors.

Founded in 2024 by Ahmed Kamel and a team of co-founders, the company is building an AI-native reading platform. Its core product, aiBook, converts traditional books into digital formats that allow real-time interaction, personalised learning and multimodal consumption.

The company said it sources licensed content directly from publishers, allowing users to interact with full-text books while remaining compliant with copyright rules. The platform enables features such as conversation with text, automated summaries and switching between reading and audio.

Sinai.ai plans to use the funding for technology development, AI infrastructure, licensing agreements and user acquisition as it expands its content library.

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Key Takeaways

The funding reflects a broader shift in how artificial intelligence is being applied to content industries. The global book market, valued at more than $150 billion, has seen limited change in format despite digital distribution. Sinai.ai is targeting this gap by introducing a new layer of interaction on top of existing content, moving beyond static reading to dynamic engagement. The company's approach differs from many AI tools by working directly with publishers and rights holders, which addresses copyright risks that have slowed adoption of AI in media. This partnership model could help align incentives across the value chain, allowing publishers to retain control while accessing new revenue streams. For users, interactive features such as real-time dialogue, personalised study tools and multimodal access reflect changing expectations shaped by digital platforms. For investors, the model combines elements of software, content licensing and subscription economics, offering potential recurring revenue. The main challenges include securing large-scale publishing partnerships, maintaining content quality and competing with established platforms in digital reading and education.