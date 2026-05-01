Egypt: iSchool Acquires Rubikal to Build Digital Education Platform

iSchool has acquired Rubikal to strengthen its technology capabilities and expand its artificial intelligence education platform. iSchool, founded in 2018, provides live coding classes for students through a gamified learning model. Rubikal, founded in 2016, specializes in building scalable web applications and real-time systems.

The acquisition brings Rubikal's 21 engineers and founding team into iSchool, integrating technical expertise directly into the company's operations. The two firms had worked together for three years before the deal.

iSchool said the transaction supports its shift toward building a full-stack AI infrastructure for K-12 education. The company aims to design and deploy its own technology systems rather than rely on external partners.

The company operates in more than 20 countries and is expanding its base of institutional clients as it develops AI-driven learning tools.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Key Takeaways

The acquisition reflects a broader trend among edtech companies to move from content delivery to technology ownership. As competition increases, platforms are investing in proprietary infrastructure to improve product performance and reduce reliance on third-party developers. By acquiring Rubikal, iSchool gains direct control over its engineering capabilities, allowing faster development cycles and better integration of AI features into its learning systems. This is particularly relevant in K-12 education, where personalization and scalability are key to delivering effective outcomes across diverse student populations. The integration of engineering teams also supports the shift toward AI-driven education, where platforms use data to adapt content, track progress and automate parts of the learning process. For investors, the move signals a transition from service-based models to technology-led platforms with potential for higher margins and recurring revenue. The main challenges will include execution, maintaining product quality at scale and navigating regulatory frameworks in multiple education systems.