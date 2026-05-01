Rwanda: Progress in Mining Is Clear, but Workers Deserve More

opinion

As Rwanda celebrates Labour Day 2026, it is important to reflect not only on the challenges workers face, but also on the progress made. In the mining sector, where work is often difficult and uncertain, there are encouraging developments.

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The Rwanda Extractive Industry Workers Union (REWU), which advocates for decent work in the sector, has observed meaningful steps forward, particularly in employment practices. More mining companies now recognize the importance of providing written employment contracts and registering workers with Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB). Formal contracts and social protection are not just administrative steps; they are the foundation of dignity and security for workers and their families.

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Another positive development is the introduction of daily bonuses by some employers, starting from Rwf1,500 and above, depending on a company's financial capacity. For years, mineworkers were paid strictly based on production. If no minerals were found, a worker would return home empty-handed despite having spent the entire day working. These bonuses are beginning to address that gap, offering a basic level of income security.

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Equally significant is the progress made in recognizing workers' skills. Through collaboration between REWU, MIFOTRA, RTB, RMB, RMA and mining companies, workers who gained experience informally are now being formally assessed and certified. Last year alone, 2,150 mineworkers received Recognition of Prior Learning certificates from RTB. Since the programme began in 2022, a total of 4,850 certificates have been awarded. This initiative not only validates workers' skills but also strengthens professionalism across the sector.

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However, these achievements should not lead to complacency. Important gaps remain, and addressing them requires continued commitment from employers and other stakeholders.

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One pressing issue is income instability for workers paid solely based on production. When minerals are not found, these workers often earn nothing. REWU recommends that employers provide a minimum daily bonus of at least Rwf2,000, adjusted according to financial capacity. Beyond supporting workers' livelihoods, this measure could also help reduce illegal mining, which is sometimes driven by the need to secure any form of income after an unproductive day.

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There is also a need for all companies to fully comply with labour standards. Every worker should have a written contract and be enrolled in RSSB schemes, including pension, occupational hazard and accident insurance. Salaries should be paid through formal banking systems to ensure transparency and promote financial inclusion. At the same time, greater attention must be given to occupational health and safety to prevent accidents and work-related diseases.

Looking ahead, continued investment in skills development is essential. Mining is a technical field, and improving workers' knowledge and competencies will not only enhance productivity but also reduce risks and improve overall sector performance.

Equally important, annual medical check-ups for mineworkers should be included in coverage under the Community-Based Health Insurance scheme - Mutuelle de Santé.

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Finally, wages must keep pace with market realities.

As the prices of goods and services rise, workers' purchasing power declines. At the same time, minerals produced through workers' labour are being sold at higher prices. Reviewing and improving wages is therefore both fair and economically reasonable.

The progress made in Rwanda's mining sector shows what is possible when government institutions, workers' organizations and employers work together. But decent work is not a destination; it is an ongoing process. Sustaining and accelerating these gains will ensure that the sector continues to grow in a way that benefits not only the economy, but also the workers who make that growth possible.

The writer is the Secretary General of the Rwanda Extractive Industry Workers Union (REWU).