Rwanda: Usa Beat Italy to Win ICC Women's Challenge Trophy in Kigali

In a match that could either have sealed the title or thrown it wide open, the United States women's national cricket team were tested by Italy before asserting their dominance with a convincing 9-wicket victory on Thursday at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

The USA held their nerve to secure the win, chasing down 101 for 1 wicket in 16.1 overs after restricting Italy to 99 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

After winning the toss, Italy opted to bat first but struggled to build momentum against a disciplined American bowling attack. Alexia Kontopirakis anchored the innings with a composed 49 off 56 balls, while captain Emilia Bartram added 8 off 11 and Ilenia Sims chipped in with 9 off 18. Despite their efforts, Italy failed to accelerate, finishing on 99 for 8--a total that always looked below par.

In response, the USA approached the chase with composure and control. Sainavi Kambalapalli led from the front with a match-winning 52 off 51 balls, anchoring the innings with maturity. She was well supported by Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, who contributed 36 off 39 deliveries, as the pair guided their side to victory without alarm.

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Their partnership ensured there were no late twists, underlining the USA's consistency and authority throughout the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Kambalapalli reflected on both her individual contribution and the team's collective effort.

"It's a great feeling to contribute runs for my team. I'm proud to be part of such an amazing group. We support each other, and that's why we've performed well," she said.

She also highlighted the team's measured approach to the competition. "We've taken it one step at a time, setting small goals and achieving them. Everything came together gradually."

The victory lifted the USA to 12 points, putting them beyond reach of their closest challengers and confirming them as deserved champions of the tournament.

Head coach Hilton Moreeng praised his team's mindset and consistency throughout the campaign.

"We wanted to control our own destiny and not depend on other results. The mindset was always to win every game," he said.

Despite clinching the title, Moreeng made it clear that his side remains focused ahead of their final fixture.

"There's still one more game, and we remember the loss against Rwanda. It won't just be a formality--it's a chance to respond and finish strongly," he added.

Italy's missed opportunities

Despite the defeat, Italy captain Emilia Bartram remained candid in her assessment, pointing to inconsistency as the team's biggest challenge.

"We are a strong team, but what we are lacking at the moment is consistency--both within matches and across the tournament," she said.

She also acknowledged that limited preparation had affected their performances.

"Our preparation wasn't ideal, which made it difficult for us to come together and train properly as a team," Bartram noted.

However, she emphasized the significance of the tournament for Italy's development.

"This is the first time Italy has played outside Europe, so it's been a valuable experience to measure ourselves against teams at this level," she said. "Even if results don't always reflect it, we are a competitive side."

Nepal surge into second place

In the other match of the day, Nepal delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Vanuatu by 83 runs.

Nepal posted 132 for 3 in their 20 overs, thanks largely to Samjhana Khadka's composed 52 off 51 balls. Kabita Kunwar then produced a sensational bowling display, claiming 6 wickets for just 5 runs in 3.4 overs to dismantle Vanuatu for 49 in 16.4 overs.

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Kunwar's outstanding all-round contribution earned her Player of the Match honors.

For Vanuatu, Valenta Langiatu offered brief resistance with 14 off 19 balls, but lacked support as the team struggled to mount a meaningful response.

The result sees Nepal move back into second place, overtaking Rwanda at a crucial stage of the competition.

As the ICC Women's Challenge Trophy approaches its conclusion, the remaining fixtures will determine final standings and individual accolades, bringing an end to a highly competitive tournament.

Friday fixtures

Rwanda vs USA 9:00am Gahanga B oval

Italy vs Nepal 1:00pm Gahanga B oval