Rwanda: Kwizera Eyes Derby Win to Reignite Rayon Title Bid

Rayon Sports FC goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera believes Rayon beating APR FC in Saturday's highly anticipated Kigali derby can bring them back in the title race.

The two Rwandan giants renew their fierce rivalry in a BK Pro League showdown at Amahoro Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 Kigali Time.

Rayon Sports head into the clash in positive spirits, with Kwizera emphasizing the importance of the match in shaping their season ambitions.

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"We want to have a successful season, and to achieve that, we must win this game and close the gap on APR," said the former APR goalkeeper. "I can assure our fans that we are ready. We are calm, focused, and determined to give them a result they can celebrate."

Kwizera believes his teammates have the momentum needed to rise to the occasion, adding that a strong performance will be key.

"In every game, we have to perform at the highest level. That's exactly what we intend to do on Saturday if we are to win," he noted.

The clash, often referred to as the "Thousand Hills Derby," is one of the most intense fixtures in Rwandan football. Since 1995, APR and Rayon Sports have faced off 87 times in official competitions, with APR holding the upper hand historically with 36 wins compared to Rayon's 28, while 23 matches have ended in draws. The army side also edges the goal tally, with over 125 goals scored against Rayon's 118.

In recent encounters, APR have maintained dominance. They secured a 2-0 victory on March 9, 2024, and followed it up with a convincing 3-0 win in a seventh-round fixture earlier in the 2025-2026 season.

APR captain Claude Niyomugabo expects another tough contest, warning against complacency despite his team's recent success.

"It's going to be a difficult game. We won the last match, so they will be eager to respond," he said. "But this is a new game. We cannot rely on past results--we must stay focused and avoid repeating mistakes."

As anticipation builds for Saturday's encounter, both teams know the stakes extend beyond bragging rights. With the title race tightening, the outcome at Amahoro Stadium could prove pivotal in shaping the remainder of the season.