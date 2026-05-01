Rwanda: Do Workers in Rwanda Know Their Rights?

Across the country, workplaces are increasingly shaped by formal labour laws, expanding awareness campaigns, and growing attention to worker wellbeing.

Yet as the country joins the world in marking International Labour Day on May 1, a key question persists: how well do workers understand the rights meant to protect them?

This year's global theme focuses on empowering workers, strengthening mental health, and ensuring safe and healthy working environments. It reflects a shift in thinking about labour rights--not only as legal protections on paper, but as lived realities that shape dignity, wellbeing, and productivity.

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In Rwanda, institutions are broadening their focus on what workplace safety means. Recent discussions led by the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, together with the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and private sector partners, highlight that occupational safety now goes beyond preventing physical injuries.

It increasingly includes mental health, psychosocial wellbeing, and broader working conditions that affect long-term health. Officials point to rising concerns such as stress, long working hours, and sedentary lifestyles linked to non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

These developments reflect a wider policy direction that places worker wellbeing at the centre of development. Yet for many employees across sectors, the gap between policy and practice remains evident.

A strong legal framework

Rwanda's labour system provides broad protections under Law No. 66/2018, which governs employment contracts, working hours, remuneration, and occupational safety.

It requires written contracts, regulates working hours, obliges employers to ensure safe conditions, and protects workers against unfair dismissal and discrimination.

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On paper, the framework establishes strong foundations for decent work. Government institutions, together with partners, have intensified awareness campaigns and enforcement mechanisms to strengthen compliance.

However, implementation remains uneven, especially in sectors where informal arrangements are common or labour supply and demand are imbalanced.

Experiences from the workplace

For many workers in labour-intensive sectors, daily realities do not always match legal protections.

Jean de Dieu Uzabakiriho, a construction worker in Kigali, says jobs are available but information about rights is often limited.

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"Most times we take jobs because we need to provide for our families. On construction sites, asking too many questions about insurance or health cover can affect your chances," he says.

"You focus on the job and hope everything will be fine."

He adds that while companies may state that worksites are insured, workers are not always clearly informed about their individual entitlements. He believes clearer communication and formalised arrangements would benefit both workers and employers.

In the service sector, similar concerns arise. Sifa Umuhoza, who works in a bar and restaurant in Kicukiro, says informal employment is still common, especially for entry-level jobs.

"There are many young people looking for jobs, so some accept work without formal contracts because they need income and experience," she says.

In such cases, she notes, it becomes difficult to challenge wage deductions or resolve disputes when expectations are not clearly documented.

"When there is a misunderstanding, it is not always clear how it should be handled. Without a contract, it becomes harder to resolve," she adds.

Awareness gaps and reporting challenges

A major challenge in labour protection is awareness. While laws exist, not all workers fully understand their rights or the procedures for addressing grievances.

This gap can discourage workers from raising concerns or using formal complaint systems. It may also limit employers' ability to receive feedback that could improve compliance.

In some cases, workers have turned to social media to report issues, particularly delayed payments. While this has occasionally triggered responses, it also highlights the need for stronger and more accessible reporting mechanisms.

Progress and remaining gaps

Rwanda continues to strengthen occupational safety systems through collaboration between government agencies, the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), employer associations, and trade unions. There is growing recognition that worker wellbeing is closely linked to productivity and institutional resilience.

The Rwanda Workers' Trade Union Confederation (CESTRAR) acknowledges progress but calls for stronger implementation.

Africain Biraboneye, CESTRAR Secretary General, says policy advances must translate into consistent practice across sectors. He notes that while awareness is improving, more effort is needed to ensure workers understand their rights and can confidently engage employers through formal systems.

He also stresses the importance of social dialogue and collective bargaining in addressing workplace issues, and calls for treating workers as equal partners in development through fair and transparent employment practices.

The informal sector challenge

A significant share of Rwanda's workforce remains in the informal sector, where written contracts and formal protections are not always standard. Employment often relies on verbal agreements, limiting access to social protection and formal dispute resolution.

Addressing this gap requires gradual formalisation alongside sustained awareness campaigns targeting both employers and workers across all sectors.

Looking ahead

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As Rwanda strengthens its labour systems, attention is increasingly focused on bridging the gap between policy and practice. This includes improving labour inspections, expanding worker education, and promoting transparent employment practices.

Mental health and psychosocial wellbeing are also gaining prominence in labour discussions, reflecting a broader understanding of workplace safety.

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KEY LABOUR RIGHTS IN RWANDA

1. Written employment contracts

All employees are entitled to formal written contracts outlining job roles, pay, and conditions of work.

2. Working hours

Labour law defines standard working hours and requires compensation for overtime work.

3. Workplace safety

Employers must provide safe working environments and take measures to prevent occupational injuries and health risks.

4. Protection against unfair dismissal

Workers cannot be dismissed without valid legal grounds and due process.

5. Non-discrimination

Employment decisions must not be based on gender, ethnicity, religion, disability or other protected characteristics.

6. Right to social protection

Workers should be registered with relevant schemes such as social security and occupational insurance where applicable.