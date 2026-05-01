Tanzania: Funguo Advances Youth-Led Innovation As It Celebrates University Entrepreneurship Milestone

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the FUNGUO Innovation Programme, today successfully concluded the #YouthIgnite Third Cohort Award Ceremony and the launch of the 5th FUNGUO Catalytic Funding Call, marking a major milestone in strengthening Tanzania's youth-led entrepreneurship and university-based innovation ecosystem.

During the event, FUNGUO officially awarded 20 student-founded businesses under the third cohort of the #YouthIgnite Student Founders Fellowship. This brings the total number of student-led ventures supported to 60 businesses across three cohorts, demonstrating the growing impact of university-driven entrepreneurship in creating sustainable livelihoods and new jobs.

The FUNGUO Program Manager, Mr. Joseph Manirakiza announced the expansion of their support to seven additional university-based innovation hubs, increasing the total number of supported hubs to 17 institutions nationwide.

"These hubs play a critical role in nurturing early-stage entrepreneurs by providing training, mentorship, incubation support, and pathways to finance within higher-learning institutions across Tanzania," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The event further marked the official launch of the 5th Call for FUNGUO Catalytic Funding, which will target startups and innovative businesses operating in the agri-value chain, digital innovation, and critical minerals value chains.

According to Mr Manirakiza, these sectors have been identified as strategic growth areas aligned with Tanzania's national development priorities and strong potential for innovation-led industrialisation and job creation.

He further noted that since its establishment, FUNGUO has supported 88 startups with over TZS 7.5 billion in catalytic, non-equity funding. "More than half of these enterprises have successfully raised over TZS 18 billion in follow-on investment, demonstrating strong crowd-in effects and growing investor confidence. Collectively, FUNGUO-supported ventures have contributed to the creation and sustenance of more than 10,000 jobs across the country," he added.

The UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, Mr John Rutere said "By investing in student founders and strengthening university innovation hubs, FUNGUO is helping to transform universities into engines of entrepreneurship and job creation. This milestone demonstrates what is possible when catalytic financing, strong partnerships, and youth innovation come together."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Tanzania Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (UK FCDO) Sustainable Prosperity Team Leader, Mr Euan Davidson said, "Through FUNGUO, we are seeing how catalytic funding can unlock private investment, create jobs, and support enterprises with the potential to scale. The launch of the 5th funding call marks another important step in supporting innovation-led growth in Tanzania."

The Head of National Resources Team, EU Delegation to Tanzania, Mr Lamine Diallo lauded FUNGUO for the great strides it has made so far and said, "The European Union is proud to support FUNGUO in enabling young entrepreneurs to turn ideas into viable businesses. Supporting student-led innovation and high-impact sectors such as agribusiness, digital innovation, and critical minerals is essential for Tanzania's sustainable and inclusive growth."

Implemented by UNDP Tanzania in partnership with ANZA Entrepreneurs, and supported by the European Union, the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and the Government of Finland, FUNGUO delivers catalytic financing complemented by technical assistance and ecosystem strengthening.

The #YouthIgnite Student Founders Fellowship is implemented in collaboration with Westerwelle Startup Haus Arusha (WSHA) and StartHub Africa, and serves as a flagship pathway linking university-based innovation to scalable, investment-ready enterprises.

As FUNGUO enters its next phase, the programme reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking youth entrepreneurship, strengthening innovation ecosystems, and contributing to inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Tanzania.