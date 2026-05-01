Rwanda's decision to partner with some of Europe's biggest football clubs--Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atlético Madrid--was never just about the sport. It even, was met with scepticism. It still does to this day.

It was a masterstroke in sports marketing, positioning the country at the heart of global tourism and investment conversations. Let's just focus on the sporting side. Here, I don't usually go wrong. Elsewhere, I will need a lot of guidance.

As these three clubs now dominate the semi-finals of the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League, Rwanda's visibility on the international stage has reached unprecedented heights.

When the "Visit Rwanda" logo first appeared on the sleeves of Arsenal in 2018, followed by PSG, and then Atlético de Madrid, the country's tourism sector was always going to be a key beneficiary.

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Yet, the true impact of these sponsorships was often met with skepticism. Critics questioned whether aligning Rwanda's brand with these football giants would generate the desired returns for the tourism industry.

Now, as the three clubs reach the Champions League semi-finals--each with "Visit Rwanda" displayed on their kits (match kits or training kits)--those doubts seem to have been short-lived. We could even have a final between two of Rwanda's partners.

Global exposure

Football, particularly at the level of the UEFA Champions League, offers unrivaled global visibility. The tournament's final stages are broadcast to millions across the world, with billions of eyes locked on the spectacle.

By partnering with these top-tier clubs, Rwanda tapped into the immense popularity and global fanbases of Arsenal, PSG and Atlético Madrid--brands that stretch across continents.

Rwanda's tourism initiatives through these partnerships have been integrated into the clubs' global outreach, from sleeve branding and training kits to stadium activations and digital marketing campaigns.

These teams are not just competing on the pitch; they are marketing Rwanda as a destination for tourists and investors. Rwanda's image is now linked with excellence and global recognition in the world's most popular sport. Fact.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League semi-finals are a prime example of the fruits of this strategy.

Arsenal, PSG and Atlético Madrid are not just symbols of football excellence in Europe, but also walking advertisements for Rwanda.

The continued success of these clubs, with at least one tipped to claim the trophy this season, only enhances Rwanda's global stature.

Rwanda's tourism sector has been one of the major beneficiaries of these partnerships.

According to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the "Visit Rwanda" campaign has contributed to a remarkable increase in tourism, particularly from Europe.

From 2018 to 2025, the country saw a steady rise in European visitors, many of whom, you would assume, were drawn by the football campaign.

In 2023, Rwanda recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom, one of Arsenal's primary markets. France, where PSG's reach is undeniable, has also seen a consistent influx of visitors.

Rwanda's increasing presence at major tourism expos, coupled with its football-related branding efforts, has elevated its global profile as a competitive investment and tourism destination.

The visibility generated by these partnerships is also expected to have long-term benefits, as more and more travelers from outside Africa are introduced to Rwanda's beauty, culture and wildlife.

From gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park to its serene lakes and mountain ranges, the country is quickly becoming a go-to destination for the more discerning traveler.

Kagame's presence

When President Kagame attended both UEFA Champions League semi-finals, first at Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday and Riyahd Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, a day later, it wasn't just another diplomatic move--it was a clear indication of his personal and national commitment to Rwanda's global presence.

Kagame, a well-known football enthusiast, and an ardent Arsenal fan, has always been vocal about the potential of sports to transform Rwanda's image, attract investments and bring people together.

His appearance at such high-profile matches underscores the personal investment he has made in this sports marketing strategy.

The president's involvement in the semi-final ties also reveals the deep connection Rwanda has with its football partners. Is shows how valuable Rwanda treats its global partners.

Whether it's Arsenal, PSG or Atlético Madrid, the partnership goes beyond sponsorship; it is about forging lasting, impactful relationships that extend beyond marketing.

The president's enthusiasm and attendance at key moments in the competition serve as a reminder that Rwanda is serious.

Victory for Rwanda, regardless

While Arsenal, PSG and Atlético battle it out in the semi-finals, Rwanda has already won--through the exposure, the partnerships, and the lasting legacy of its sports marketing strategy.

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The potential for one of these clubs to lift the Champions League trophy only adds to Rwanda's visibility on the world stage.

But even beyond this season's final, the real success lies in the long-term impact these partnerships will have on Rwanda's economy.

Whether Arsenal secures a first-ever Champions League trophy or PSG defends their title, Rwanda will continue to capitalize on football's biggest clubs into the future.

In the end, Rwanda's investment in football wasn't just a gamble, as critics and pessimists preached--it was a strategic move that is paying off, both in terms of global recognition and tangible tourism growth.

If Arsenal, who lead the Premier League table, ahead of Manchester City in the title race with four games left, can go on to win the league and the "Big Ear", then what a way it would be to wind down the partnership with Visit Rwanda at the top very top of the football tree.

I'm not a betting man but I expect Mikel Arteta's men to finish the job against Atlético de Madrid in-front of their fans, but whoever they meet in the final, either PSG or Bayern, will be just too much for them.

My prediction: Arsenal will reach the final but lose to PSG in the final. Don't shoot the messenger!