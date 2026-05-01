Zimbabwe: Willard Katsande Resigns As Rangers FC Coach Over Unpaid Salary, Poor Conditions

Warriors legend Willard Katsande has resigned as head coach of Northern Region Soccer League side Rangers FC, citing poor working conditions and failure by the club to meet contractual obligations.

Katsande tendered his resignation on Thursday morning, just a day before the team's scheduled Munhumutapa Challenge Cup fixture on Friday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder had been in charge for only seven matches, managing just one victory during his brief stint.

In his resignation letter, Katsande pointed to several challenges.

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"Despite my commitment to the role and repeated efforts to address concerns, I have decided to resign due to the treatment and working conditions I have experienced, which are not in line with professional standards."

Katsande highlighted non-payment of his salary and sign-on fee as a major concern.

"To date, I have not received any salary since the commencement of my contract, nor the agreed sign-on fee, contrary to our agreement," he said.

He also raised concerns over his living arrangements, describing them as unsuitable and unresolved despite engaging club management.

"The accommodation provided by the club is unsuitable and has not been addressed despite being raised with management.

"These issues, amongst others, have made it untenable for me to perform my duties to the standard the players and the supporters deserve."

Katsande further requested that the club settles all outstanding payments owed to him in line with their agreement.