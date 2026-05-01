Namibia: Naretu, NBL Sign Wage Deal

The Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union (Naretu) and Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) have signed a substantive wage agreement granting NBL employees a 5% salary increase.

In a statement, Naretu says the agreement was signed in Windhoek on Thursday.

"The agreement, effective from 1 January to 31 December, delivers meaningful improvements for employees, including a 5% salary increase across the board, an adjusted housing allowance of N$2 000 per month, and salary alignment measures," Naretu said.

All adjustments will be backdated to January.

The union further says signing the agreement a day before Workers' Day was significant as it reaffirmed the value of collective bargaining in securing fair and improved working conditions.

NBL people director Vivian Kaposambo welcomed the agreement, saying the process was driven by constructive and progressive dialogue.

Naretu leader Petersen Kambinda describes the agreement as an important step achieved through constructive discussions and a shared commitment to balancing workers' welfare with the sustainability of the organisation.

Naretu also expressed appreciation to NBL management and shop stewards for their commitment and cooperation.

The union says both parties remain committed to strengthening their working relationship and ensuring the effective implementation of the agreement for the benefit of all employees.