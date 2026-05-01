Uganda: Igg, OPM Strengthen Anti-Corruption Collaboration On Multi-Million Dollar Projects

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) have reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced collaboration in ensuring that the implementation of the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project Phase II (DRDIP II) and the Fourth Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF IV) fully adheres to the Transparency, Accountability, and Anti-Corruption (TAAC) framework.

This commitment was reached during a high-level meeting held at the IGG Headquarters, chaired by the Deputy Inspector General of Government (DIGG), Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe.

The OPM delegation was led by the Undersecretary for Pacification, Daudi Bukomooko, who represented the Permanent Secretary.

He was accompanied by the Undersecretary for Refugees and Disaster, Ms. Jane Nantale; Projects Coordinator, Robert Limlim; Deputy Coordinator for DRDIP II, Herbert Akampwera; Deputy Coordinator for NUSAF IV, Horace Bashaija; and Finance Specialist, Vicky Auma.

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Valued at USD 328 million and USD 276 million respectively, DRDIP II and NUSAF IV were declared effective on March,17, 2026 and April,20 2026. Both projects will be implemented over a five-year period and jointly executed by the Office of the Prime Minister and the Inspectorate of Government.

Under the project framework, the Inspectorate of Government is tasked with implementing the sub-component focused on strengthening Transparency, Accountability, and Anti-Corruption (TAAC).

This component is aimed at ensuring that citizens are adequately informed about project plans, budgets, and deliverables; that all financial resources are traceable to tangible outputs and results; and that corruption risks are identified and addressed proactively.

The approach positions both DRDIP II and NUSAF IV as models for clean, transparent, and accountable project implementation.

During the meeting, both institutions shared key highlights of the projects and provided updates on the planned rollout strategies.

Bukomooko commended the Inspectorate of Government for convening the engagement at a critical stage, noting that early coordination is essential as implementation gets underway.

The IGG delegation included the Secretary to the Inspectorate of Government, Rose N. Kafeero; Director of Project Risk Monitoring and Control (DPRMC), Annet Twine; Manager Finance and Accounts, Joseph Nabwii; DPRMC Managers, Charles Enyuk and Samson Kitutu; Supervisor Monitoring and Evaluation, Geoffrey Lule; Anne Acham (Accounts); and the Personal Assistant to the DIGG, Lisa Mwagale.