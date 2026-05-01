Ethiopia: Once-Neglected Arada District Transformed Into Modern Urban Space, Says PM Abiy

30 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the transformation of Addis Ababa's Arada district, noting that an area once considered neglected and hazardous has now been redeveloped into a modern urban space.

He emphasized a broader national vision, stating that Ethiopia is not merely an aspiration but a country actively being built.

Sharing his message on social media, he said: "For us, Ethiopia is not merely a dream to be envisioned, it is a reality to be built. We are building a nation that is healthy, resilient, and full of promise for future generations that is also a leader in Africa and a formidable competitor on the global stage. Each day, we continue to turn this promise into reality."

According to him, ongoing development efforts are focused on building a healthier and more resilient nation with strong prospects for future generations, positioning Ethiopia as a competitive player in Africa and beyond.

He added that this vision is being steadily realized through continuous progress made each day.

Read the original article on ENA.

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