Ethiopia: From Neglect to Innovation - Arada Park Redefines Urban Living in Addis Ababa

1 May 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The story of the newly inaugurated Arada Park is one of profound transformation, a landmark project officially unveiled today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. What was once a 40-hectare area of neglected, hazardous, and dilapidated housing has been reimagined into a premier multi-purpose urban destination.

This project isn't just a park; it is a masterclass in integrated infrastructure and land-use efficiency. By renovating over 700 existing homes and buildings, we have ensured that development uplifts the community.

· A Green Urban Sanctuary

Out of the 40-hectare total area, 15 hectares have been dedicated to lush greenery, providing a vital "lung" for the heart of Addis Ababa.

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· Connecting the City

Mobility is at the core of the design, featuring 5km of asphalt roads, a 6 km pedestrian walkway, and dedicated 5 km tracks for both cycling and running, encouraging a healthier, active lifestyle.

· Economic Vitality:

The park serves as a commercial hub with 131 business shops, prioritizing displaced traders from Piassa, 7 cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, and a bank branch, ensuring economic sustainability.

· Wellness and Culture

Beyond the greenery, the park houses a modern sports arena with a gym and 7 halls, alongside 8 plazas and amphitheatresdesigned for international-standard arts and social events.

· Family and Modernity:

Children can explore 4 playgrounds and a unique Miniature City

By utilizing innovative multi-level design, placing vibrant commercial shops beneath elegant public plazas, Arada Park maximizes every inch of our precious urban land.

Read the original article on ENA.

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