Ethiopian Airlines Praised for Nation-Building, Connectivity in 80 Years Journey

Ethiopian Airlines is a prestigious institution that has been playing a significant role in nation-building and strengthening Ethiopia's connectivity with the rest of the world, ministers said during a panel discussion held in connection with the airline's 80th anniversary.

A panel discussion held in connection with the 80th anniversary of the airline was attended by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa, and National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Eyob Tekalign, along with invited guests.

Speaking at the panel, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide described Ethiopian Airlines as a large state-owned commercial company that has delivered outstanding results and sustained success over many years.

He said the airline has contributed to Ethiopia's political, social, and economic development, while also supporting diplomatic relations and strengthening internal ties.

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Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa said Ethiopian Airlines serves as a symbol of national pride and a key element of state building.

She added that the airline reflects the shared identity of Ethiopians and demonstrates the capabilities and excellence of the aviation sector--not only for Ethiopia, but for Africa as a whole.

The Planning and Development Minister further noted that Ethiopian Airlines plays a major role in trade and job creation, including through a substantial share in services exports.

National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Eyob Tekalign said the airline plays a major role in the national economy, infrastructure, exports, and diplomacy.

He described Ethiopian Airlines as a foundation for foreign trade in the services sector and emphasized that it continues to invest for the future.