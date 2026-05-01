Zimbabwe Targets Gold Surge With Nationwide Artisanal Miner Training Programme

Government will roll out a nationwide training programme for artisanal and small-scale miners as part of efforts to formalise the sector and boost gold output, Mines Minister Polite Kambamura said on Thursday.

Addressing a graduation ceremony for 300 artisanal miners in Chegutu, Kambamura said the initiative being piloted at Mutapa Gold Resources owned Elvington Mine would be expanded across all provinces, anchoring a shift toward safer and more productive mining.

"My ministry, working together with the Zimbabwe School of Mines and willing private partners, will roll out this model nationally," he said. "This programme is a blueprint for mobile mining schools, training delivered directly in mining hubs across all provinces."

The minister underscored the growing economic weight of small-scale miners, saying the subsector is now central to Zimbabwe's mining economy.

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"The artisanal small-scale mining sector is no longer a peripheral activity in our economy. It consistently delivers more than 60 percent of gold to Fidelity Gold Refinery and sustains hundreds of thousands of livelihoods.

"When we speak of the US$12 billion mining economy... we are speaking of a future that cannot be built without this subsector," he said.

The 300 graduates underwent intensive training designed to improve safety, compliance and productivity, with authorities positioning the certificates as a gateway into the formal economy.

"The certificate each graduate is receiving today is a passport to formality... an obligation to mine responsibly, to mine safely," Kambamura said.

Zimbabwe School of Mines principal Edwin Gwaze said the training comes at a time when artisanal miners dominate gold deliveries, contributing about 75 percent of gold received by Fidelity last year.

He said small-scale miners drove a record 34.9 tonnes of gold deliveries in 2025, forming the bulk of the country's total 46.7 tonnes output.

"Today marks a defining moment... a transition from the shadows of informality to the light of professional excellence," Gwaze said.

He revealed that 148 women were among the graduates, marking a significant shift in a sector historically dominated by men.

"In this cohort, women represent nearly half of the graduates. We have proven that the grit and determination required to succeed in this industry are not bound by gender," he said.

Gwaze added that the programme aligns with national goals to professionalise the sector and reduce unsafe, inefficient mining practices.

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Meanwhile, Mutapa Gold Resources Chief Executive Officer Patrick Museva Shayawabaya said the initiative reflects a broader shift toward integrating artisanal miners into formal mining systems.

"This is not just a graduation ceremony. It is a statement of intent that Zimbabwe can grow its gold production responsibly, safely and inclusively," he said.

He said the company is already working to replicate the Elvington model in other areas, including Jena Mines and Bindura, emphasising partnerships with small-scale miners rather than exclusion.

"Gone are the days when we used to... chase them away. We now see them as partners," Shayawabaya said.

The training programme, funded by Mutapa Gold Resources, focuses on safety, technical skills, environmental management and financial formalisation, with authorities saying it will help curb accidents, improve recovery rates and increase national gold output.

Kambamura said government will soon introduce and deploy mining development officers in every district to monitor standards and provide ongoing technical support.

"It's now time that we mine responsibly," he said, adding that formalisation of the sector remains a key pillar of the Second Republic's economic agenda.