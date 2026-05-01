Africa: Afcon 2027 - Teams to Train in Wildlife Parks

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is aiming to deliver the most iconic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in history, with Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, confirming plans to integrate elite training facilities directly into the country's world renowned national parks.

As part of the nation's preparations for the 2027 tournament, which Tanzania is co-hosting, the government is finalising a blueprint to create a training environment that blends professional-grade football infrastructure with the country's breathtaking natural landscape.

The goal is to offer visiting squads a uniquely Tanzanian experience that serves as a cornerstone of the tournament's promotional strategy.

"The intention is for the players to train while enjoying the sight of wildlife," he said during Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament yesterday.

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"It will be an experience they cannot get anywhere else in the world." The Premier was responding to a question from Amani MP Abdul Yussuf Maalim (CCM) on measures the government is taking to increase tourist numbers and maximise revenue during the continental tournament.

Dr Nchemba said the government is finalising preparations to establish special training grounds inside selected national parks ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to offer participating nations a uniquely Tanzanian experience.

He said the facilities are intended to offer visiting teams a distinctly Tanzanian experience, combining professional training conditions with the country's natural landscape.

He said the sites would only be developed in parks that do not host dangerous wildlife, to ensure the safety of players and officials.

"All necessary safety measures will be observed," he said, adding that the aim is to provide secure, highquality training environments without compromising conservation standards.

The initiative forms part of wider preparations for the tournament, which Tanzania is co-hosting, and is designed to showcase the country's tourism assets alongside its sporting infrastructure.

The Premier said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and other sectors are jointly preparing an integrated tourism package that will allow AFCON visitors to combine match attendance with visits to major attractions.

He said the package, which will be marketed digitally and through embassies abroad, will outline travel times and cost options for tourists wishing to move from AFCON venues in Arusha to nearby destinations such as Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Arusha National Park and Serengeti National Park.

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"Someone attending a match in Arusha will be able to reach a national park within 20 to 30 minutes and Ngorongoro within 40 minutes to an hour," he said.

"Instead of visiting Ngorongoro on a separate trip, they will be able to enjoy both football and wildlife in one package."

He added that, between matches, visitors will be able to travel from Arusha National Park to Ngorongoro, then on to Serengeti, and even end the day on the beaches of Zanzibar.

The Premier noted that destinations such as Mikumi National Park, now accessible via SGR services, will also be included in the packages to attract more visitors.

He said a national inter-sectoral committee of experts is finalising a broader strategy to ensure Tanzania maximises economic gains from hosting AFCON.

The plan includes creating opportunities for young people and small businesses through commercial booths, improved access roads, street lighting, and secure 24-hour trading zones within and around stadiums and training grounds.

"We are promoting local products, both traditional and modern, and ensuring they are accessible to visitors," he said.

"At the same time, we are strengthening the promotion of our tourist attractions."

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Amani MP Abdul Yussuf Maalim (CCM), who asked what measures the government is taking to increase tourist numbers and maximise revenue during the continental tournament.