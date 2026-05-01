Tanzania: Councils Ordered to Evict Intruders From Disability Trading Spaces

Dodoma — LOCAL Government Authorities have been directed to strictly enforce regulations protecting business areas designated for persons with disabilities, including removing individuals who have unlawfully occupied the spaces.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Festo Dugange, issued the directive in the National Assembly while responding to a supplementary question from Special Seats MP Stella Ikupa.

The MP had raised concern that areas reserved for persons with disabilities, particularly market stalls, are increasingly being taken over by other traders, denying the intended beneficiaries access to economic opportunities.

Responding, Dr Dugange acknowledged that the problem exists in some areas and said the government is aware that designated spaces have in certain cases been allocated to people without disabilities.

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He explained, however, that in some markets the spaces remain unused due to low turnout among persons with disabilities, prompting councils to temporarily allocate them to other traders.

"In such cases, when persons with disabilities come forward, those occupying the spaces are removed and the rightful beneficiaries are given priority," he said.

He directed local authorities to strengthen supervision and ensure that all areas reserved for persons with disabilities are protected from encroachment.

"I also urge councils to remove all intruders from these designated areas and ensure the spaces are used as intended," he added.

The deputy minister further assured the MP that the government will compile and provide a list of areas where invasions have occurred as part of enforcement efforts.

In her basic question, Stella Ikupa had sought an update on the implementation of the July 10, 2017 circular issued by the President's Office-RALG, which requires councils to allocate at least 10 per cent of business spaces to persons with disabilities.

Dr Dugange said the directive continues to be implemented nationwide, with councils identifying and registering persons with disabilities engaged in business and prioritising them in allocation of trading areas.

"All councils across the country are supervising and promoting the allocation of business spaces, including stalls in markets and designated areas for small-scale traders," he said.

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He added that the government has constructed and upgraded about 800 markets across the country, all incorporating disability-friendly infrastructure.

In Dar es Salaam Region, he said, 16 markets have already allocated stalls specifically for traders with disabilities.

"The government will continue enforcing this directive to expand economic opportunities and ensure inclusion for persons with disabilities," he said.