Tanzania: Makonda Pushes for Refereeing Reforms, VAR Rollout Planned

Arusha — MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, has called for urgent reforms to improve refereeing standards in domestic football, amid growing concern over inconsistent officiating.

Speaking at a World Press Freedom Day press conference in Arusha, Minister Makonda directed the National Sports Council (NSC) to work closely with the Tanzania Football Federation and Tanzania Premier League Board to strengthen discipline and ethical conduct among match officials.

"Our ministry's role is to nurture, not to interfere," he said. "We want a fair game... we would not like referees to be the cause of ruining our game."

His remarks followed a recent Union Cup derby officiated by a Kenyan referee, whose performance was widely praised for its control and consistency.

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Makonda cited the match as a benchmark, noting that the referee did not tolerate any unnecessary interruptions.

He acknowledged long-standing complaints about local referees and called for closer oversight of their appointment and performance.

"We would not want our referees to continue being pointed at," he said, referring to persistent criticism from fans and stakeholders.

Makonda also pointed to a past Africa Cup of Nations qualifier involving Tanzania and Morocco, where a referee faced disciplinary action.

"CAF took action and even FIFA downgraded him because he was seen to have spoiled the match," he said. The minister expressed concern that reliance on foreign referees reflects weaknesses in the domestic system.

"I did not feel comfortable... hearing Tanzanians praising a Kenyan referee while we have our own. That means there is a problem," he added.

As part of wider reforms, Makonda confirmed plans to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and Arusha Stadium.

"VAR will be installed so that if a referee makes a wrong call, it can be reviewed," he said.