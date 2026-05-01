Tanzania: Amani Forest Draws Global Attention As Ecotourism Gains Ground

Tanga — THE Amani Nature Forest Reserve in Tanga Region is increasingly attracting international attention, with visitors highlighting its unique biodiversity and growing importance in ecotourism.

A tourist from the Netherlands, Miranda Decker, said natural forest reserves such as Amani are becoming key attractions globally and play a vital role in scientific research on plants, animals, insects and birds. Speaking during her recent visit alongside her husband, Elwin Decker, she described the reserve as one of the most distinctive ecosystems she has experienced in Tanzania.

"I have visited many places in Tanzania, but the Amani Forest Reserve is truly unique because of its natural vegetation. It has a wide variety of plant species, insects, unique frogs and birds. It is a true example of a well-preserved natural ecosystem," she said.

She added that the experience had inspired her to recommend the destination to others interested in ecotourism. Ms Decker also described Tanzania as a remarkable destination due to its peace and diverse tourism attractions, including the Indian Ocean, wildlife parks and natural forests.

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"With my experience in environmental matters, if I were asked to choose a country to visit in Africa, Tanzania would be my first choice because of its uniqueness and the peace it offers," she said.

She called on authorities, including the Tanzania Forest Services Agency, to strengthen protection of natural forest reserves, noting that ecotourism is gaining momentum and has strong growth potential.

"Many people have already visited Serengeti and Ngorongoro to see wildlife. Now ecotourism sites such as Amani are beginning to gain global recognition and will continue to attract more visitors," she added.

On his part, Senior Conservation Officer and Conservator of Amani Nature Forest Reserve, Nanzia Shedura, said the reserve was established in 1997 as the first Nature Forest Reserve in the country.

He said the reserve is located in Muheza and Korogwe districts within the East Usambara Mountains, part of the Eastern Arc Mountains, which are globally recognised for their exceptional biodiversity.