Rwanda: Digital Gigs Open Doors but Expose Workers to Risks

In the early hours of the morning, 26-year-old Levy Muhire manages social media pages for a local business, responding to clients and scheduling content. By afternoon, he takes on short-term design or writing assignments for clients abroad.

Later in the evening, he logs onto Google-linked platforms, completing search engine tasks as global workflows pick up.

"My work is not tied to a single employer but built from multiple gigs across the day," he said. "Some days are steady, others unpredictable. My income depends on demand, deadlines, client availability and platform systems."

Muhire's experience reflects the reality of the gig economy, a system built around short-term, task-based jobs delivered through digital platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, Remotasks and Google-linked task systems.

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Across urban centres, the model is expanding rapidly, offering an alternative income source, particularly for young people facing limited formal employment opportunities.

"When I landed my first gig, I didn't go through interviews or long recruitment processes," Muhire said. "I signed up on platforms, uploaded my CV and applied for opportunities that matched my skills. Within a week, I secured a copywriting task and started earning."

He describes it as one of the fastest ways to find work when formal jobs are scarce. The flexibility also allows him to juggle multiple assignments and income streams.

The rise of gig work is reshaping traditional employment, replacing long-term contracts with task-based arrangements. Monthly salaries are no longer guaranteed, with earnings fluctuating based on demand and platform activity.

While some workers earn steady income during peak periods, others say unpredictability makes long-term financial planning difficult.

Economic policy analyst Teddy Kaberuka notes that although the gig economy is creating new opportunities, it remains largely unregulated, exposing workers to risks related to contracts, taxation and job security.

"Most gig work operates outside domestic regulatory frameworks, making it difficult to enforce labour protections or track earnings," he said. "Governments also struggle to capture revenue, as payments are often made through international platforms and digital transfer systems."

Despite these challenges, Kaberuka argues that the rise of digital work requires a shift in how employment is understood. He urges workers to take a more active role in defining their terms.

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"We are entering a virtual economy where people transact without even knowing each other," he said. "Individuals must clearly define terms, set milestones and negotiate contracts that protect them."

He emphasised the importance of negotiation skills, noting that contracts in the gig economy are often not fixed but agreed upon by both parties.

"The contract does not simply come from the employer--it is negotiated," he said. "Both sides must agree on terms that offer protection, but many young professionals are still in a weak position due to a knowledge gap."

Kaberuka stressed the need for capacity building to help workers better understand how the system operates.

He also warned of rising fraud in online work, urging job seekers to verify opportunities before committing.

"There are many fake deals online," he cautioned. "People must learn to check the credibility of opportunities or risk losing both time and money."

Even so, he maintains that freelancing remains a viable and attractive option, especially for young people seeking flexibility, income diversification and global exposure.