Rwanda: What Chances Do Rwandan Teams Stand to Win Cavb Men's Club Championship?

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Police VC have emerged as strong contenders for a medal at the 47th African Men's Club Volleyball Championship, currently underway in Kigali from April 22 to May 3.

Backed by home support, impressive form, and well-balanced squads, both teams have positioned themselves as serious threats in the tournament stages.

The two sides will face off in an all-Rwandan semi-final--an outcome that guarantees the host nation a place in the final and at least a silver medal. It also marks a historic milestone, as Rwanda is assured of surpassing its previous best performances in the competition.

Police VC: Discipline and depth

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Coached by Fred Musoni, Police VC have built their campaign on structure, discipline, and consistency. The team has been widely praised for its rigorous preparation, strong serving, and organized defensive play.

They made a commanding start to the tournament, winning their opening matches in straight sets, including dominant victories over Tanzania Prisons VC and Wolaitta Dicha. One of their standout performances came in a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) during the group stage, underlining their resilience and tactical maturity.

In the quarterfinals, Police VC edged local rivals Kepler VC in a thrilling five-set encounter, sealing the tie-break 15-9 to book their place in the semifinals.

Their attacking strength is led by Brazilian player Bettim Matheus and captain Eric Kwizera, while experienced middle blocker Placide Sibomana has been pivotal with his blocking efficiency and service consistency. Kenyan import Elphas Makuto has also made valuable contributions off the bench, adding depth to an already balanced squad.

With a mix of experience and firepower, Police VC are widely viewed as genuine podium contenders--and the team itself has expressed confidence in its ability to go all the way and keep the title on home soil.

REG VC: Tactical excellence and momentum

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) have arguably been one of the tournament's standout teams. Entering as underdogs, they have exceeded expectations with a series of dominant performances.

REG finished top of Pool D with a perfect record, registering straight-sets victories over Kalibi Sporting Club and Atlético Clube do Mindelo. Their momentum continued into the knockout stage, where they eliminated Kenya Ports Authority in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals for the first time in the club's history.

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The team has impressed with its tactical discipline and fluid style of play. Setter Crispin Ntanteteri has been instrumental in orchestrating the attack, while outside hitters Nicholas Matues and Merci Gisubizo have provided consistent scoring options.

Their cohesion and confidence have made them one of the most dangerous sides left in the competition, with many tipping them as strong candidates to reach--and possibly win--the final.

A historic moment for Rwanda

The all-Rwandan semi-final between REG and Police VC ensures that the country will have a representative in the final, with one team guaranteed to compete for gold.

It is a significant step forward for Rwandan volleyball, building on past progress and raising hopes of surpassing previous achievements, including Gisagara's historic run in 2022.

With both teams in top form and driven by home support, Rwanda now stands on the brink of a landmark achievement--one that could see a local club crowned continental champions.