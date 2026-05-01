Tanzania and India Advised to Use JTC to Resolve Trade Barriers

Dar es Salaam — THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Dr Samwel Shelukindo has stressed the need for Tanzania and India to use the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) as a practical platform to resolve trade barriers facing the private sector and unlock stronger economic cooperation between the two countries.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Dr Shelukindo made the statement when opening the fifth Tanzania-India Joint Trade Committee meeting held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday and said that the forum brings together governments and business communities to directly address trade bottlenecks, improve the investment climate and deepen mutually beneficial economic ties.

According to the PS, the JTC serves as a catalyst for innovation and investment growth in key sectors, offering both countries opportunities to benefit from the exchange of knowledge, technology and markets.

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"This platform will not only strengthen bilateral trade but also create jobs and drive sustainable development for both Tanzania and India," he said.

On his part, India's Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and head of the technical delegation, Rajesh Agrawal, said Tanzania's abundant natural resources present vast opportunities for expanded cooperation.

He noted that stronger collaboration with India will accelerate investments in strategic sectors including health, blue economy, digital economy, e-commerce, agro-processing, energy, education and mining.