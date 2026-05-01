Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission On the Election of the Bureau of the Pan-African Parliament

1 May 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, welcomes the successful conclusion of the elections of the President and Members of the Bureau of the Pan-African Parliament, held in Midrand, Republic of South Africa.

He extends warm congratulations to H.E. Fateh Boutbig on his election as President, as well as to the newly elected Members of the Bureau representing all regions of the continent.

The AUC Chairperson pays tribute to the outgoing President, H.E. Fortune Charumbira, for his dedicated service and for advancing the role of the Pan-African Parliament within the African Union's governance architecture.

He notes that the orderly and transparent conduct of the elections reflects Member States' commitment to the principles of democracy, rule of law, and inclusive representation, as enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union. It further underscores the Parliament's growing role as a platform for the voice of the African people.

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As the institution enters a new phase, the AUC Chairperson expresses full confidence in the incoming leadership and calls for the discharge of their responsibilities with integrity, unity of purpose, and commitment to Pan-African ideals. He reiterates the Commission's support for ongoing institutional reforms to strengthen the effectiveness and legislative authority of the Parliament.

The AUC Chairperson represented H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi and Chairperson of the African Union, in overseeing the electoral process and taking of the oath of office by the new elected Members of Parliament.

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