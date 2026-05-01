Tanzania: Lake Crash Kills Two, Infant Rescued

Mwanza — TWO people have drowned in Lake Victoria following a collision between a cargo vessel and a fishing boat, as police in Mwanza also reported the recovery of a 10-monthold child who had been abducted under suspicious circumstances.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Wilbrod Mutafungwa, said the marine accident occurred on April 17 at around 2:00 am at Mihama area, within Kitangiri Ward, Ilemela District.

He said the vessel, MV Uhuru (registration number 101242), a wagon ferry owned by the Kenya Railways Corporation, was transporting coal from Mwanza South Port to Kisumu Port when it collided with a fishing boat.

The fishing boat, registered as T.2M11 6529 and powered by a 9.9 HP Yamaha engine, was owned by Emmanuel Kakuru and was carrying four fishermen.

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"They were identified as Emmanuel Elias, Malindi Makeshi, Peter Masanja and Noel Julias," Mr Mutafungwa said. Following the collision, the boat split apart and capsized, throwing all four occupants into water.

Two fishermen were rescued, while Noel Julias and Peter Masanja drowned. The RPC said the body of Peter Masanja was recovered on April 20, while search efforts for Noel Julias are still ongoing.

He stated that police are in contact with the vessel's operators as part of ongoing legal procedures. In a separate development, police have recovered a 10-month-old child who had been reported abducted by her biological mother, Neema Sesela (19).

Mr Mutafungwa said the mother initially reported that the child had been taken by an unidentified person on a motorcycle on April 18 at around 11:00 am at Bwiru Corner in Ilemela District. According to the report, the incident occurred along Vumbi Road, where the mother, a food vendor and resident of Nyampala B Street in Nyamanoro Ward, claimed she discovered the child missing during her routine activities.

The matter was reported at Kirumba Police Station, prompting immediate investigations, including interviews with witnesses.

"A resident provided CCTV footage showing an unidentified man leaving the scene carrying the child," Mr Mutafungwa said.

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He said a joint search involving police and members of the public led to the child's recovery on April 20 at around 9:30 pm, after she had been abandoned at Nyasaka Cemetery in Ilemela District. Good Samaritans rescued the child and took her to the Nyasaka Ward street chairperson for temporary care.

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Police later found the child in a weakened condition with bruises on her face and rushed her to Mwanza Regional Referral Hospital.

"She is currently undergoing further medical assessment at Sekou Toure Hospital," the RPC said, adding that her condition is improving though she remains under observation. He said the child has been identified by her parents, while efforts to locate the suspect and the motorcycle used in the incident are ongoing.

In another incident, Mr Mutafungwa said a resident of Bukala Street in Sengerema District, Levina Leonard (32), reported that her child, aged between 10 and 12 years, had been abducted by an unknown person.

The incident occurred on April 19 at around 12:00 noon in Ibisabageni Ward and was reported to Sengerema Police Station.

The child and suspect have not yet been found. He said the mother had handed the child to an unfamiliar woman under unclear circumstances, creating an opportunity for the abduction. Mr Mutafungwa urged parents and guardians to exercise caution and avoid trusting strangers with their children.