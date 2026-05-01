Dodoma — NATIONAL Assembly has approved a 1.105tri/- budget for the Ministry of Agriculture for the 2026/27 financial year, setting the stage for nationwide expansion of the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme, aimed at tackling youth unemployment through commercial agriculture.

Responding to issues raised by Members of Parliament while contributing to the budget estimates, Agriculture Minister, Mr Daniel Chongolo said the programme is now moving beyond pilot phases to reach youth in councils and constituencies across the country.

He said that the first phase of the rollout will cover 18 councils, including Chemba, Bahi, Kisarawe, Kibaha, Kilolo, Njombe, Manyoni, Musoma, Ikungi, Kaliua, Kakonko, Nkasi, Muleba and Missenyi, alongside municipalities such as Geita and Mpanda.

"The goal is to equip young people where they live with tools and inputs needed to run viable agricultural enterprises," he said.

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Mr Chongolo said the programme reflects a deliberate policy direction under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to expand access to land, capital, technology and markets.

He stressed that BBT is designed to respond to longstanding youth unemployment challenges while modernising agriculture.

Responding to concerns raised by several MPs over land access, the minister announced that the government will establish a 20,000-acre youth farm in Chunya District, modelled on large-scale farms such as Kapunga.

"This farm will serve as a practical solution for young people who lack access to land but are ready to engage in agriculture commercially," he said.

In addition, the government has secured 19 water-well drilling trucks to support irrigation, especially in areas prone to unreliable rainfall.

On a supplementary question raised by MPs regarding sustainability of irrigation schemes, the minister said the government will work with local authorities to ensure water infrastructure is maintained and efficiently used.

He also clarified that BBT is not limited to Chinangali and Ndongowe pilot farms.

"These were demonstration sites. What we are implementing now is a nationwide system informed by lessons learned," he said.

He added that no African country has rolled out a youth-focused agricultural programme at this scale.

On production priorities, the minister said the government will intensify investment in five strategic crops sunflower, oil palm, wheat, apples and Irish potatoes under Agenda 1030.

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"This does not mean we are abandoning other crops, but strengthening these five will reduce imports, create jobs and enhance food security," he said.

Addressing concerns about fertiliser availability, Mr Chongolo said the revival of the Tanzania Fertiliser Company has stabilised supply.

He noted that the company, which had collapsed before 2021, is now among the top four fertiliser suppliers following a 116bn/- capital injection.

Since its revival, the company has sold 299,787 tonnes worth 544.18bn/- in the 2025/26 season.

During the debate, MPs raised complaints over delays in fertiliser distribution.

The minister acknowledged the challenges and assured improvements.

"We have learned from the delays. In the coming season, fertiliser will reach farmers on time," he said.