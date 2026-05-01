Tanzania: PM Orders Release of Bikes for Minor Offences

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed authorities to stop detaining motorcycles, tricycles and other transport vehicles for minor traffic offences, allowing owners to continue their operations while they settle their outstanding fines.

The Prime Minister issued the instruction during the National Assembly yesterday while responding to a question from Ushetu MP, Emmanuel Cherehani, who sought to know if the government would review the current system of seizing vehicles and imposing heavy penalties.

Dr Nchemba said that equipment impounded for minor offences that attract fines should not be held unnecessarily, particularly when the offender is legally identifiable, noting that the move aims to protect livelihoods of many young Tanzanians who depend on the transport sector.

"For minor offences that attract fines, there is no need to detain the machine if the owner is known. Let them continue working so they can earn income and pay the required fines," he said.

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However, the Prime Minister clarified that the directive does not apply to vehicles linked to criminal offences, including armed crimes, murder, rape, narcotics and other offences specified under the law, which must remain in custody as investigations proceed.

He further cautioned that the directive should not be misinterpreted as a licence to violate traffic laws, stressing that some offences pose serious risks to public safety.

"These machines can endanger lives, including those of passengers and other road users. Youth must remain responsible and adhere to traffic regulations," he warned.

Dr Nchemba further said that there is currently little justification for prolonged detention of such equipment, as most Tanzanians now possess national identity cards and vehicles are properly registered, making it easier to trace offenders and enforce compliance within legal timelines.

He also reiterated the government's position on fines, emphasising that they are not intended to generate revenue but to correct behaviour and enhance discipline and road safety.

He recalled that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had already directed a review of fine-related laws after it was observed that some penalties were excessively high and inconsistent with their intended purpose.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister addressed concerns over delays in criminal investigations and case resolution, responding to a question by Ngara MP Dotto Bahemu, who queried why some cases take long to conclude while others are resolved quickly.

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Dr Nchemba said that cases involving public alarm have recently been concluded swiftly because their evidence was clear and easily verifiable.

"In such incidents, it is easy to establish what was said, who was affected and whether the information was false within a short time," he said.

He added that broader delays in the justice system are being addressed through ongoing reforms, including implementation of recommendations from the Criminal Justice Commission established by the President.

Among the measures being undertaken is the separation of minor and serious offences to simplify investigations and speed up case handling.

Additionally, the government has begun integrating key criminal justice institutions through digital systems, including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary, the Police Force and the Prisons Service, to eliminate reliance on manual file movement.

"This will significantly reduce delays caused by physical file transfers and improve efficiency in the delivery of justice," he said.

Dr Nchemba concluded by urging all institutions within the criminal justice chain to perform their duties professionally and in strict adherence to legal procedures governing investigation, prosecution and adjudication.