Tanzania: Tree Planting Drive Targets MPs

1 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dodoma — THE government has stepped up public education efforts on tree planting, targeting influential groups including Members of Parliament to increase participation in emerging carbon trading opportunities.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (RALG), Festo Dugange, said the campaign aims to build awareness, particularly in rural communities.

He was responding to a basic question from Special Seats MP Maryam Azan Mwinyi, who sought to know how citizens are being prepared to benefit from carbon markets.

Dr Dugange said the initiative is coordinated through the Vice-President's Office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the Tanzania Forest Services Agency.

Measures include nationwide campaigns, media programmes such as "Our Environment and the Tanzania We Want" aired on TBC and training for environmental officers.

"These efforts ensure citizens understand both environmental and economic benefits of tree planting," he said.

In her supplementary question, the MP raised concerns over access to quality seedlings in rural areas

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