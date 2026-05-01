Tanzania: 1.37bn/ - Spent to Restore Safety At Msasa Mine

Geita — ABOUT 1.371bn/- has been spent on rescue operations and restoring safety following the collapse of four mining shafts at Msasa Mine in Bukombe District, Geita Region.

Mbogwe Mining Officer Joseph Mrimi said the funds have been used since the March 29, 2026 incident, which disrupted mining activities, though no fatalities have been officially confirmed.

Presenting a report to the Geita Regional Security Committee during an evaluation meeting in Runzewe, Mr Mrimi said the expenditure covered safety assessments, control of damaged infrastructure, site control and daily operational support.

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"These efforts were necessary to secure the area and ensure safe conditions before resumption of activities," he said. Geita Regional Police Commander Safia Jongo said the mine had initially been closed on March 20, 2026 to allow for a risk assessment, before the four shafts collapsed nine days later.

She said the mine is expected to reopen on April 25, 2026, subject to clearance by inspectors from the Directorate of Mine and Environmental Inspection under the Mining Commission.

"The reopening will depend on whether all safety requirements have been met," she said.

Geita Regional Commissioner Martine Shigela urged small-scale miners to strictly observe safety procedures to prevent accidents. He called on miners to comply with inspection notices and safety guidelines to avoid incidents such as pit collapses.

Mr Shigela also cautioned against spreading misinformation, noting that false information can trigger unnecessary panic and conflicts in mining areas.

"Miners should rely on official communication and adhere to safety directives issued by authorities," he said.