Tanzania: Carbon Trade Centre Launched to Fix Payment Gaps

Dodoma — A SPECIAL Carbon Trade Coordination Centre has been established to ensure communities benefit fairly from carbon trading activities and are paid according to the amount of carbon generated in their areas.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Festo Dugange, told Parliament that the move is aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the emerging carbon market.

He was responding, on behalf of the Vice-President's Office, to a supplementary question from Special Seats MP Neema Majule, who sought clarification on mechanisms used to determine payments to communities involved in carbon projects.

The MP had raised concerns over lack of clear measurement standards and transparency in the distribution of carbon revenues.

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Dr Dugange acknowledged the challenge, saying the government recognised the gaps and had taken steps to address them.

"It is true that there have been concerns regarding transparency in payments and that is why the government has established a special coordination centre," he said.

He said the centre has already been set up in Morogoro, with plans underway to establish another in Dodoma to strengthen oversight and coordination.

"The aim is to ensure that citizens in areas where carbon is generated benefit fairly and in accordance with established measurements," he said.

The deputy minister explained that the centres will coordinate carbon projects, track outputs and ensure payments reflect actual environmental contributions.

In a related basic question, Special Seats MP Maryam Azan Mwinyi asked about government strategies to educate citizens, particularly in rural areas, on tree planting to enable effective participation in carbon trade.

Responding, Dr Dugange said the government, through the Vice-President's Office and in collaboration with key stakeholders including the Prime Minister's Office (RALG), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the Tanzania Forest Services Agency, has intensified public education campaigns.

He said the initiatives include nationwide treeplanting campaigns across councils, radio and television programmes such as "Our Environment and the Tanzania We Want" aired weekly on TBC, and capacity-building for environmental officers at local government level.

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"These efforts are aimed at ensuring citizens understand the importance of tree planting and are able to take advantage of opportunities available in carbon trading," he said.

He added that the government is also engaging influential groups, including Members of Parliament, to act as champions in mobilising communities to participate in tree planting and carbon-related projects.

"The government will continue expanding awareness campaigns to ensure more Tanzanians benefit from carbon trade," he said.