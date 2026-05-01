Tanzania: Bukoba Set for Major Facelift Under 30bn/ - Project

1 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa

Kagera — BUKOBA Municipality is set for major transformation following the implementation of the 30.2bn/- Transforming Infrastructure and Competitiveness (TACTIC) project, which is currently progressing well.

Bukoba District Commissioner, Mr Erasto Sima, said key infrastructure projects under the programme are on track for timely completion and are expected to stimulate economic growth in the area.

The development package includes construction of a modern market complex to improve trading conditions and a new bus terminal at Kyakairabwa aimed at enhancing transport services within the municipality.

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Mr Sima described the TACTIC project as a game changer for Kagera Region's economic landscape, noting that it will open up investment opportunities and improve service delivery.

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He called on residents to take advantage of emerging opportunities, particularly by investing in hospitality services such as hotels and conference facilities to support the anticipated increase in business activities. Speaking during a meeting with Bukoba Municipal councillors, the District Commissioner also emphasised the need for accountability in overseeing development projects.

He directed councillors to take a proactive role in addressing challenges facing wananchi at the grassroots and to conduct regular inspections of ongoing projects in their respective areas.

"Councillors must remain accountable and responsive to the needs of the people. Regular monitoring of projects is essential to ensure value for money and timely delivery," he said.

He further urged wananchi to support government development initiatives, stressing that successful implementation of such projects depends on cooperation between leaders and the public.

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