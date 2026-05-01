Kenya: Nairobi United and Coach Solo Dominate April in FKF Premier League

Nairobi — In their first season in the top flight, Nairobi United FC are showing they didn't arrive in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League just to make up the numbers, but they came to compete.

Following an impressive unbeaten run in April, the side has climbed to sixth place and is now firmly eyeing a top-three finish.

A Masterclass in Consistency

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April proved to be a defining stretch for the newcomers, and they rose to the occasion. Over six demanding fixtures, Nairobi United remained unbeaten, underlining their resilience, discipline, and growing confidence at the highest level.

Their performances throughout the month stood out:

Dominant Wins: Convincing victories over Shabana (3-0) and Posta Rangers (2-0) highlighted their attacking strength, while away triumphs against Murang'a Seal (4-2) and Mathare United (2-1) showcased their ability to deliver under pressure.

Tactical Resilience: The team also showed composure against tough opponents, battling to draws against Mara Sugar (1-1) and Kakamega Homeboyz (2-2).

The "Solo" Effect

Driving this impressive form is Coach Godfrey "Solo" Oduor, whose influence continues to shape the team's identity. Guiding a newly promoted side to such consistency is no small feat, and with Nairobi United edging closer to the top three, his name has naturally entered the conversation for April's Coach of the Month recognition. His tactical awareness and ability to get the best out of his squad have been key to the team's rise.

Focus Shifts to FKF Cup

The timing of this form couldn't be better. Beyond their league ambitions, Nairobi United are also preparing to defend their FKF Cup title.

With a quarter-final clash set for Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, confidence within the camp is high. The squad heads into the fixture riding the momentum of their unbeaten April, determined to keep their strong run going.

Building a Legacy

Nairobi United has already made history by clinching both the National Super League (NSL) and the FKF Cup in the same season--a rare double that secured their promotion. Their rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, with the team recently being named Team of the Year at the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Awards.

With a top-three finish now within reach and another cup run underway, the "One City, One Dream" spirit continues to drive them forward. One thing is becoming increasingly clear--Nairobi United are on the rise, and they are not easing up anytime soon.