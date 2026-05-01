South Africa: Workers the 'Heartbeat of the Economy'

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has outlined government's plans to expand economic opportunities, particularly for young people, as South Africa marks International Workers' Day.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister paid tribute to workers across sectors, describing them as the "heartbeat of the economy" and central to the country's democratic foundation.

She said Workers' Day serves not only as a celebration of past struggles, but as a commitment to ensuring that decent work becomes a reality for all South Africans.

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The Minister announced that 2026 has been declared the "Year of Putting Young South Africans to Work", in honour of the 1976 youth and the upcoming golden jubilee of the uprising.

She said government interventions, including Labour Activation Programmes (LAP), are being used to tackle unemployment nationwide.

According to Meth, nearly R3.4 billion in contracts has already been allocated to implementing partners across six provinces, benefiting more than 118 000 people.

These efforts are aimed at expanding access to jobs and skills development.

"We are ensuring that the dignity of work is accessible to more South Africans than ever before," she said.

Meth highlighted the ongoing enforcement of the National Minimum Wage and occupational health and safety standards, stressing that fair pay and safe working conditions are essential for productivity and economic growth.

On the legislative front, the Minister pointed to several reforms currently before Parliament. These include the Employment Services Amendment Bill, which seeks to modernise labour market regulation and address unemployment, particularly by managing the employment of foreign nationals.

She said the National Labour Migration Policy, approved by Cabinet, will work alongside the Bill to regulate foreign labour through quotas and sector-specific restrictions.

In addition, proposed labour law amendments aim to strengthen worker protections, improve enforcement mechanisms and expand rights for vulnerable groups.

Among the changes is a new shared parental leave system, replacing existing maternity and parental leave frameworks with a more equitable model.

Meth noted that workers in sectors such as retail, security and hospitality remain particularly vulnerable due to irregular hours and unstable income, and said reforms are designed to address these challenges.

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The Minister reaffirmed government's broader priorities, including strengthening labour protections, expanding social security through the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund, and accelerating job creation through partnerships with the private sector.

She referenced President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of 10 000 labour inspectors, supported by an additional 20 000 inspector interns, to improve enforcement of labour laws and protect workers.

Meth urged organised labour, business and civil society to work together to advance economic growth and fairness in the labour market.

"We must act together as a united people," she said, urging South Africans to continue building an inclusive and equitable labour market.

Meth wished workers a peaceful Workers' Day, acknowledging their role in shaping the country's future.