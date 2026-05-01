South Africa: SARS Salutes Workers As New Commissioner Begins Term

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has marked Workers' Day by paying tribute to South Africa's workforce, while welcoming its new Commissioner, Dr Johnstone Makhubu.

Commissioner Makhubu has begun his term with a pledge to strengthen fairness, trust and institutional integrity.

In his first official statement, Makhubu said his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa, on the recommendation of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, carried significant responsibility at a time when the country depends heavily on an effective and trusted revenue authority.

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He described Workers' Day as a reminder that South Africa's economy is built on the labour, resilience and sacrifice of its working people.

"Workers are the bedrock of our economy. Their effort sustains everything we do as a country," he said, adding that SARS exists to transform that effort into public value through revenue collection that supports schools, infrastructure and economic opportunity.

Makhubu said his leadership approach would be grounded in stewardship rather than authority.

"Leadership at SARS is not about power; it is about trust. That trust must be earned daily through fairness, consistency and humility in how we apply the law," he said.

He stressed that SARS operates at the centre of South Africa's social and economic contract, with a mandate to secure revenue, strengthen compliance and safeguard the integrity of the tax system.

"We carry one of the most serious responsibilities in the state. That trust is not symbolic -- it must be protected in every decision and every interaction," he said.

The Commissioner paid tribute to the institution's recent history of recovery and reform, crediting the leadership of former Commissioner Edward Kieswetter for restoring institutional stability and rebuilding public confidence after a turbulent period in the organisation's past.

He said SARS enters this new phase with a strong global reputation as a modern, capable revenue authority.

However, he cautioned that maintaining that standing would require continued discipline.

A central feature of the new Commissioner's agenda is an internal reform drive named "Doing Basics Right", which focuses on strengthening core operational performance. The aim, he said, is to build a system where compliance becomes simpler and more intuitive, and where "the best service is no service" because processes are efficient and seamless.

Makhubu reaffirmed SARS's commitment to tackling the country's growing illicit economy, which continues to erode the tax base and distort legitimate competition.

"SARS has developed its own Illicit Economy Strategy that will complement national efforts. The scale of the challenge is significant, and it demands coordinated and decisive action," he said.

Another key pillar of his strategy is what he termed Modernisation 3.0, an expansion of SARS's digital transformation agenda. The programme will deepen the use of data analytics, automation and digital platforms to improve service delivery and compliance monitoring.

However, he emphasised that technology alone would not be sufficient.

"Modern systems must be matched with strong human capability. We will continue to invest in skills, training and professional excellence to ensure SARS remains at the forefront of tax administration globally," he said.

Compliant taxpayers, he said, would be treated with clarity, respect and professionalism, with systems designed to reduce friction and make compliance easier.

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At the same time, he issued a firm warning to those who deliberately evade tax obligations.

"Those who choose not to comply, who abuse the system or undermine it for personal gain, should expect decisive enforcement action. A tax system only works when everyone contributes fairly," he said.

He concluded by reflecting on the significance of Workers' Day as both symbolic and practical in shaping SARS's mission.

"This day reminds us that institutions exist to serve people. Our task is to honour the work of South Africans by ensuring that the system they fund is fair, efficient and worthy of their trust," he said.

SARS said it remains committed to strengthening service delivery, improving compliance systems and safeguarding South Africa's revenue base as it enters a new phase of institutional leadership and reform.